Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,454 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.42.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.26 on Monday, hitting $54.84. 7,694,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,211,281. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $92.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

