Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,790,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.61% of SentinelOne worth $27,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,430 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $775,480.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 848,969 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,643.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $65,623.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,579.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,430 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $775,480.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,643.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,331 shares of company stock worth $4,049,879. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SentinelOne Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of SentinelOne stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,446,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,895,141. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $21.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.28.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on S shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

