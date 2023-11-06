Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,456 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 3.6% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco QQQ worth $176,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,527,972,000 after acquiring an additional 167,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $368.95. 15,615,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,725,684. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $387.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

