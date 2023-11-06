Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,165,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,679 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.61% of HashiCorp worth $30,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $1,068,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,240,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,991 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $507,552.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,742.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $1,068,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,786,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,240,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,508 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,740. 26.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCP stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.32. The company had a trading volume of 675,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $27.04. HashiCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.37 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

