Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,561 shares during the quarter. Datadog makes up approximately 0.9% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Datadog worth $46,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 167.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Datadog by 493.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 381.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.08. 3,061,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,721,462. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $118.02. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of -315.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 946.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.60.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.32.

In related news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,986,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 68,750 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,986,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $814,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,829.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,115,319 shares of company stock worth $103,108,611. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

