Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 28,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,921,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.55.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.05. 6,561,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,778,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.31 and a 200 day moving average of $108.83. The company has a market cap of $428.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 36.15%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

