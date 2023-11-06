Ieq Capital LLC Has $12.67 Million Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,606,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,018 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $12,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in NU by 62.5% during the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of NU by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of NU by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in NU by 8.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. New Street Research cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NU in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.39.

NU Trading Down 1.1 %

NU stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,649,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,011,705. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.50 and a beta of 1.08.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. NU had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NU Company Profile



Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Stories

