Ieq Capital LLC Has $12.81 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $12,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,405,000 after purchasing an additional 658,100 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.88. 1,140,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,012. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $99.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.18.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

