Ieq Capital LLC Has $14.72 Million Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,440 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,451 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of UiPath worth $14,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 175.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after buying an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 899.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UiPath by 251.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,238 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 7.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 48,280,787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $800,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $42,215,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 779,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,304,047 shares in the company, valued at $22,664,336.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $1,638,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 779,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $3,598,000. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. Macquarie upped their target price on UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.84.

Shares of PATH stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $16.63. 3,884,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,591,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $19.94.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

