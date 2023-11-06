Ieq Capital LLC Has $16.76 Million Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,934 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.33% of Silicon Laboratories worth $16,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter.

SLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.88.

Shares of SLAB stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.98. 298,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.51. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $194.68.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $407,222.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,822.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

