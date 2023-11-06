Ieq Capital LLC Has $19.92 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,150 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.48. 7,830,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,132,600. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $74.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.33.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

