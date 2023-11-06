Ieq Capital LLC Has $21.54 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 30,077.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,171 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 29,554.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,020 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.07.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HD traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $294.62. The company had a trading volume of 864,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $294.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.63.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

