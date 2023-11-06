Ieq Capital LLC Has $22.36 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $385.71. 590,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,726. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $399.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.32. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $315.15 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $363.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 659,240 shares of company stock valued at $257,881,196. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

