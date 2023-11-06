Ieq Capital LLC Has $49.66 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.0% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $49,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.84. The stock had a trading volume of 912,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,287. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $167.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

