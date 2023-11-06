Ieq Capital LLC Has $82.32 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up 1.7% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Snowflake worth $82,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $2,677,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $79,621.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $28,214,531.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $79,621.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,214,531.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,164 shares of company stock valued at $12,970,228. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Scotiabank raised Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $6.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.38. 1,970,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,385,126. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $193.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.43 and a 200 day moving average of $162.38.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.