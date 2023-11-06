Ieq Capital LLC Has $92.89 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,030 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for 1.9% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.27% of CrowdStrike worth $92,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.64.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $3.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.80. The stock had a trading volume of 866,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $191.99. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -459.12, a P/E/G ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.98 and its 200 day moving average is $154.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

