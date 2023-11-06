Ieq Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $281.12. The company had a trading volume of 295,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,262. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.07 and a 200-day moving average of $274.46. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $295.07. The company has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

