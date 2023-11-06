Ieq Capital LLC Increases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,211 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 5.1% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $254,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,949,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,392 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.78.

NASDAQ:META traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $316.73. 6,487,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,631,982. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $305.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $815.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,328.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,328.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,824 shares of company stock worth $21,131,844. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

