Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $11,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after buying an additional 1,480,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 498.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,631,000 after buying an additional 10,238,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $695,952,000 after acquiring an additional 522,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,411,551 shares of company stock valued at $200,784,548 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock traded down $2.45 on Monday, reaching $98.45. 1,159,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,006,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.94.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Read Our Latest Report on BX

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.