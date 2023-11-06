Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO remained flat at $53.01 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,907,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,000,688. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

