Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 3.4% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Stryker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Stryker by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $276.37. 453,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,500. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $206.66 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.