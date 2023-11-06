Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,679 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 62,799 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.7% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $82,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $329,387,000 after purchasing an additional 239,786 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,528,158. The stock has a market cap of $200.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.50.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Northland Securities upped their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.28.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total value of $266,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,737,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total value of $266,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,737,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $3,044,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,041,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,604,639.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 651,686 shares of company stock worth $136,580,537 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

