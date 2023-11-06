Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 117,290 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,290 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.35% of Tenable worth $17,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TENB. Barclays reduced their price target on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of Tenable stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 359,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,209. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $49.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $213,267.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,369,485.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $213,267.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,369,485.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 12,531 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $566,150.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,351.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,500 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tenable

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.