Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 13,494 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,494 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $64,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $274.82. The stock had a trading volume of 368,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,803. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.89. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $286.96. The company has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.