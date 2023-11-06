Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 14,008 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $31,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 395.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

NASDAQ QQQM traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.67. The company had a trading volume of 630,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,455. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.41. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.88 and a fifty-two week high of $159.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.2448 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

