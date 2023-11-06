Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 1,740 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $194.17. The company had a trading volume of 728,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,518. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.95. The stock has a market cap of $112.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.04 and a 12 month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lowe’s Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.