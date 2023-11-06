Ieq Capital LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Nov 6th, 2023

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBFree Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $24,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $238.75. 622,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,722. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.04. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $205.56 and a one year high of $252.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

