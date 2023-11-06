Ieq Capital LLC Raises Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $454.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $609.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $496.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.89. The stock has a market cap of $175.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.