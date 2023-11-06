Ieq Capital LLC Sells 19,677 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,677 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.1% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $102,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $400.05. 1,607,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,804. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $398.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.23. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $343.36 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $320.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

