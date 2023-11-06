Ieq Capital LLC Sells 3,388 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,752 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,216 shares of company stock valued at $21,978,173 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $431.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,866,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.73. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.09 and a 1 year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.