Ieq Capital LLC Sells 5,221 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,969,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

