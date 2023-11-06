Ieq Capital LLC Sells 872 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $10,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $20,883,375.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,962,780.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,688,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $20,883,375.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,500,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,962,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 656,623 shares of company stock worth $88,883,880. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Argus raised their target price on Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.97.

ABNB stock traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.48. 3,644,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,349,253. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 50.16% and a net margin of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

