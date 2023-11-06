Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,839,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,138,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Joby Aviation as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 78.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.02. 2,775,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,831,592. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Joby Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

In related news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $34,554.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $34,554.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $40,104.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at $38,122.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,503 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

