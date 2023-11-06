Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 481,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,384,000. Neurocrine Biosciences accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.49% of Neurocrine Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after acquiring an additional 838,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,799,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,627,000 after purchasing an additional 69,729 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,947,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after purchasing an additional 333,400 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,142,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,127,000 after purchasing an additional 47,042 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.11. The stock had a trading volume of 162,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,649. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.05. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $129.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NBIX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $343,369.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,832.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $343,369.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,832.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $153,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,811 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.