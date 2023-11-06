Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,527 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 7,663 shares during the period. Coinbase Global accounts for approximately 0.6% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Coinbase Global worth $32,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.48.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,425,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,647,227. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 2.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. The business had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $132,503.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,945.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 2,402 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $177,916.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,745,442.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $132,503.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,945.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,757 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,704 in the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

