Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) is Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,466 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises 2.9% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Illinois Tool Works worth $41,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ITW. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $231.06. 240,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,326. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.04. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.87 and a 1-year high of $264.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

