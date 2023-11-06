Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock traded down $1.78 on Monday, reaching $231.33. 219,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.87 and a 12 month high of $264.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

