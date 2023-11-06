Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock Price Up 8.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.2% during trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Inari Medical traded as high as $52.27 and last traded at $52.27. Approximately 552,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 797,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.30.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $1,668,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,023,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,278,690.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total value of $362,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,488,620.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $1,668,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,023,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,278,690.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,434,398. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 456.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 33,328 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $6,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Inari Medical by 127.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,061,000 after acquiring an additional 257,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 139.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -861.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.20.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.92 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

