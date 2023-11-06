Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 46.6% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 104,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 33,268 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter valued at about $2,782,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 93.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 14.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 18,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Stock Up 0.4 %

INFY opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Nomura raised Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

