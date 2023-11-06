Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Gap Down to $42.81

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.81, but opened at $41.61. Ingevity shares last traded at $40.90, with a volume of 12,972 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NGVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CJS Securities cut Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingevity

Ingevity Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.13.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.28 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ingevity

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,682,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,485 shares in the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 11.6% in the second quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,401,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,666,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 46.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,326,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,885,000 after purchasing an additional 422,156 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ingevity by 10.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,259,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,276,000 after purchasing an additional 118,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ingevity by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,628,000 after buying an additional 47,263 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.