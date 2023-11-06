Insight Advisors LLC PA Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. Citigroup lowered their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $168.12 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $173.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

