Insight Advisors LLC PA Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFM. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFM opened at $37.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $599.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1807 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

