Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 32,298 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,298 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EELV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 78,192 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2,576.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 81,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,890,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EELV opened at $22.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $761.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

