Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 772 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 354.8% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $207.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $201.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.28 and a 200-day moving average of $210.42.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 651,686 shares of company stock worth $136,580,537. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

