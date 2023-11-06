Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) Trading 3.5% Higher

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.88 and last traded at $27.86. 165,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,581,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,066,327 shares of company stock valued at $31,989,810. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in the third quarter valued at about $105,469,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) during the third quarter worth about $7,796,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) during the third quarter worth about $6,640,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) during the third quarter worth approximately $846,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

