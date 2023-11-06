Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Down 5.9%

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 294,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 313,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Several brokerages have commented on INTR. HSBC boosted their target price on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup raised Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $5.30 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $232.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,986,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,384,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 1,903,796 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 4,702,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,086 shares during the last quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 521,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 334,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 224,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

