International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.79. 1,170,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,801. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $135.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.27.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

