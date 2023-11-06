Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.03.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$12.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.74. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.04 and a 1-year high of C$15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.88%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

