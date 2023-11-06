Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Boosted by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $374,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $1.52 on Monday, hitting $277.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,953. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.06.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,955 shares of company stock worth $8,928,299. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

