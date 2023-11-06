Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 2.6% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $277.38. 303,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,785. The company has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.01. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total value of $1,348,772.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,955 shares of company stock worth $8,928,299. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

